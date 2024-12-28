NCAAB News: Former NBA star re-ignites college debate with Cooper Flagg and Ace Bailey

For years, fans have berated the fact that high school players can no longer go directly into the NBA. We saw that happen in the past over and over, but it’s been a while since that happened.

The league has shown no desire to go back to the old ways. They still want players to spend at least one year in college or be removed from high school before being eligible.

That’s why Jeff Teague believes it’s a big waste of time. In the latest edition of his podcast, the former All-Star claimed that some players were ready for the pros already.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jeff Teague calls college a ‘waste of time’

“Some guys like Cooper Flagg, I just feel like they should’ve been able to go out of high school. Like, Ace Bailey should’ve been able to go out of high school. Some of these guys, college is not really benefiting them,” Teague argued.

Cooper Flagg #2 of the Duke Blue Devils reacts after a dunk against the Lincoln Lions

Advertisement

“You look at a kid like AJ Dybantsa. He getting $7 million for one year, and I think he cold. So I think he gonna go to BYU and have a heck of a year, but he don’t really need to go there,” he added.

Advertisement

see also 25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

At the end of the day, it takes more than just skill to thrive in the NBA. And while we’ve seen players like Dwight Howard, Kobe Bryant, or LeBron James thrive right out of high school, most young players are still raw and need more polishing.