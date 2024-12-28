Trending topics:
NCAAB News: Former NBA star re-ignites college debate with Cooper Flagg and Ace Bailey

As much as the NBA insists of having the players stay in college for at least one year, Jeff Teague believes some of them don't need it.

Duke Blue Devils guard Cooper Flagg (2) crashes the boards on a free throw attempt during the NCAA, College League, USA Basketball game between the Seattle Redhawks and the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
By Ernesto Cova

For years, fans have berated the fact that high school players can no longer go directly into the NBA. We saw that happen in the past over and over, but it’s been a while since that happened.

The league has shown no desire to go back to the old ways. They still want players to spend at least one year in college or be removed from high school before being eligible.

That’s why Jeff Teague believes it’s a big waste of time. In the latest edition of his podcast, the former All-Star claimed that some players were ready for the pros already.

Jeff Teague calls college a ‘waste of time’

Some guys like Cooper Flagg, I just feel like they should’ve been able to go out of high school. Like, Ace Bailey should’ve been able to go out of high school. Some of these guys, college is not really benefiting them,” Teague argued.

You look at a kid like AJ Dybantsa. He getting $7 million for one year, and I think he cold. So I think he gonna go to BYU and have a heck of a year, but he don’t really need to go there,” he added.

At the end of the day, it takes more than just skill to thrive in the NBA. And while we’ve seen players like Dwight Howard, Kobe Bryant, or LeBron James thrive right out of high school, most young players are still raw and need more polishing.

Ernesto Cova

