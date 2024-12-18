NCAAB News: Hannah Hidalgo draws 'psychotic' praise from media personality

With Caitlin Clark taking her talents to the WNBA, most analysts claimed that Paige Bueckers or Hailey Van Lith would be the most popular players in women’s college basketball.

That hasn’t been the case. As great as they’ve been, and as much attention as they’ve drawn, Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo has been an absolute wrecking ball so far.

She’s breaking out in his second year with the Fighting Irish, leading them to a 9-2 record while posting impressive averages of 25.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 4.2 steals per game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rachel Demita makes bold Caitlin Clark ‘psychotic’ comparison with Hannah Hidalgo

That’s why it didn’t take long before sports media personality Rachel Demita shared her thoughts on the young star. In a recent YouTube video, she compared her to Caitlin Clark, stating that he has the same ‘psychotic mentality’ that other young players like Bueckers don’t have:

Advertisement

Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Hannah Hidalgo (3) reacts to a play against the UConn Huskies on December 12th, 2024, at the Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana.

Advertisement

“The biggest difference I noticed between these two players [Hidalgo and Bueckers] in this particular game was the energy,” she started. “There is a certain spark that I just don’t see with Paige and it’s kind of sad because when she does decide to create her own shot in these little moments throughout the game to take over, she actually can score on anyone.”

Advertisement

see also 25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

She called her an ‘unconscious’ player in a good way, in the sense that she doesn’t let a missed shot get into her head or mess with her aggressive mindset throughout the game:

“But, you don’t see the kind of fire, passion, confidence [and] psychotic mentality that somebody like Hannah [and] Caitlin has. I like to call it unconscious like playing without a conscious. If you airball a 3-pointer, the next play down you’re gonna shoot the ball you’re so confident in yourself that you know the next one you can make,” she added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It will be a long while before we see Hannah Hidalgo take her talents to the pros. But if she keeps this ascent, she might even tear down some of Clark’s recently shattered records.