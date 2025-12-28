How’s the 2026 NFL Draft order after Raiders vs NY Giants in Week 17?

The 2026 NFL Draft order has been updated once again following the Week 17 matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Giants. After the Giants cruised to a 34-10 win, it was clear there would be notable movement in the draft order.

The No. 1 overall pick following the Giants-Raiders game now belongs to the Raiders, while the second spot is currently held by the Giants. These teams have the worst records among most of the Week 17 results. With one week remaining in the regular season, there is still room for additional movement in the draft order.

Several big name teams that endured disappointing seasons, including the Chiefs, now sit higher in the draft, currently holding the ninth overall pick. That position could be valuable for targeting a top defensive prospect or potentially negotiating a trade. Meanwhile, both the Giants and Raiders are in position to use their favorable draft slots to pursue a quarterback or an elite wide receiver.

Top 20 teams in the 2026 NFL Draft order

The Raiders, currently holding the No. 1 overall pick, could further secure that position with a loss in Week 18 against the Chiefs. That outcome would also benefit Kansas City, which could move up slightly in the draft order with a defeat. Head coaches around the league are well aware of how valuable it is to climb higher in the draft.

PICK TEAM RECORD 1 Las Vegas 2-14 2 NY Giants 3-13 3 NY Jets 3-13 4 Tennessee 3-13 5 Arizona 3-13 6 Cleveland 4-12 7 Washington 4-12 8 New Orleans 6-10 9 Kansas City 6-10 10 Cincinnati 6-10 11 Atlanta via Rams 6-9 12 Miami 7-9 13 Tampa Bay 7-9 14 Dallas 7-8-1 15 Detroit 8-8 16 Baltimore 8-8 17 Minnesota 8-8 18 Indianapolis via Jets 8-8 19 Carolina 8-8 20 Pittsburgh 9-7

The Steelers, sitting at the 20th overall pick, are in clear need of an infusion of young talent. It’s worth noting that they lost a game to the Browns, a team that had recently appeared destined to land either the top pick or the No. 2 selection. That surprising win altered the landscape, but remaining inside the top three still puts Cleveland in a strong position to secure an elite college prospect.