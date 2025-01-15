Trending topics:
CBB

NCAAB News: Jon Scheyer explains why he got heated during Cooper Flagg's historic performance

Jon Scheyer got called for a technical for defending Cooper Flagg. However, he's not sorry about that.

By Ernesto Cova

Head coach Jon Scheyer of the Duke Blue Devils reacts during the second half of the game against the Seattle Redhawks at Cameron Indoor Stadium on November 29, 2024 in Durham, North Carolina
© Grant Halverson/Getty ImagesHead coach Jon Scheyer of the Duke Blue Devils reacts during the second half of the game against the Seattle Redhawks at Cameron Indoor Stadium on November 29, 2024 in Durham, North Carolina

Cooper Flagg had one of the single greatest performances in college basketball history. His 42 points against Notre Dame marked a new record for any ACC player.

Nonetheless, it didn’t come without a price. He went to the line 17 times, knocking down 16 free throws. He didn’t shy away from contact, but the Fighting Irish kept being overly physical with him.

That’s why coach Jon Scheyer lost his temper. The officials called Flagg for an offensive foul for seemingly pushing off on a drive. He had clearly been held first, so Scheyer emphatically went after the officials, being called for a technical foul. Even so, he has no regrets.

Advertisement

Jon Scheyer won’t stop defending Cooper Flagg

“People are going to do things to try to make it easier to guard him,” Scheyer said. “And grabbing and holding is going to be something that’s there. So it wasn’t just one play isolated for me. It’s just understanding that he does get hit.”

Duke Blue Devils guard Cooper Flagg (2)

Duke Blue Devils guard Cooper Flagg (2)

Advertisement

Scheyer doubled down on his determination to defend Flagg when he’s getting hit. Then again, he also made it loud and clear that he had no ill feelings towards the referees:

Again … I have a ton of respect for those three officials, the officiating in our league. But I’m also going to advocate for our guys when I feel like something isn’t being called the right way or respected,” he added.

Advertisement
25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

see also

25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

As a player, you always want to know your coach has your back. And while Scheyer could’ve handled things a little differently, he won’t apologize for standing up for his players.

ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova

ALSO READ

Shedeur Sanders makes something clear regarding the possibility of Deion joining Jerry Jones' Cowboys
College Football

Shedeur Sanders makes something clear regarding the possibility of Deion joining Jerry Jones' Cowboys

Former brick salesman now shines in the NFL with Jared Goff's Lions in Super Bowl pursuit
NFL

Former brick salesman now shines in the NFL with Jared Goff's Lions in Super Bowl pursuit

DeMeco Ryans' net worth: How his NFL career made him a millionaire
NFL

DeMeco Ryans' net worth: How his NFL career made him a millionaire

NCAAF News: Arch Manning, Steve Sarkisian get Longhorns star back for 2025 season
College Football

NCAAF News: Arch Manning, Steve Sarkisian get Longhorns star back for 2025 season

Better Collective Logo