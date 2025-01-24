NCAAB News: Dan Hurley rips "soft" media for latest criticism

To say that this has been a disappointing season for the UConn Huskies would be a bit of an understatement. Fortunately, it seems like they’re finally getting back on track.

Nonetheless, their 80-78 win over Butler wasn’t the talk of the hour around college basketball. Instead, it was Dan Hurley’s now-infamous and viral rant against the referees.

The Huskies’ coach was mad at the officials, and he told them not to turn their backs on him because he was the best coach out there. Now, after all the criticism, he’s not backing down. If anything, he’s doubling down.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dan Hurley says he can’t be embarrassed by the media

“Super soft media people that want to cancel me for being an intense coach. I don’t think we need to make sports softer. So, yeah, go for it,” Hurley said.

UConn coach Dan Hurley reacts in the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament National Championship game

Advertisement

The legendary coach doubled down on his take by stating that he wouldn’t be embarrassed or humiliated by the media. If anything, he could only feel embarrassed among his peers:

Advertisement

“The embarrassment part of getting caught on camera talking about my resume as a coach, the only embarrassment I feel about that would be towards my fellow coaches. When I coach against Sean Miller this weekend, I’m gonna be embarrassed like what I said to an official, putting myself up on that pedestal,” Hurley said. “That’s the only place I’m gonna feel embarrassed is when I see coach (Tom) Izzo and Bill Self, saying something egotistical like that relative to all the amazing coaches that are just as good or better than me as a coach.”

Advertisement

see also 25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

At the end of the day, what Hurley did was highly questionable, but that’s just who he is. And, judging by his résumé, he has no valid reason to change his ways right now.