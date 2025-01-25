The Carolina Hurricanes are determined to fight to win the title in the 2024-25 NHL season, and in one of the biggest moves of the current offseason, they have signed a superstar from the Colorado Avalanche to join star Sebastian Aho in a blockbuster trade that also involved the Chicago Blackhawks.

Adding new options in the attack is crucial for the Canes, who are trading an important name in order to stay at the first places in the Metropolitan Division, in which they are second with 63 points and a 30-16-3 record. Aho, Carolina’s star player, will have a new offensive partner to compete to go far in the current NHL season.

The superstar who was signed by the Hurricanes is none other than Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen. In exchange, forward Martin Necas moves from Carolina to Colorado, while the Blackhawks, facilitating the trade, received a third-round draft pick from the Canes and agreed to retain 50% of Rantanen’s salary.

Other players involved in massive big-three deal between Chicago, Carolina and Colorado

In addition to stars Rantanen and Necas, other players will switch teams in this big three-way trade. Taylor Hall will leave the Blackhawks to play for the Hurricanes, while Colorado will also add Jack Drury, a second-round pick in the 2025 draft and a fourth-round pick in the 2026 draft.

Mikko Rantanen, Carolina Hurricanes’ new star

Why were the Blackhawks involved in the trade for Rantanen to the Hurricanes?

The Blackhawks participated in the three-team trade involving Rantanen in order to facilitate the deal and meet the salary restrictions of Carolina and Colorado, the other franchises participating in the negotiations. In that deal, Chicago retained half of Rantanen’s salary, allowing the Hurricanes to bring in the former Avalanche star without exceeding the salary cap.

What is Rantanen’s contract?

Rantanen’s contract is worth $9.25 million. The Canes’ newest addition is in the final season of his current contract and all indications are that he will receive a big raise for next campaign. His trade is being heralded as big news for the NHL, as he is one of the five stars in the league with the most points over the last three seasons (273).

Rantanen’s stats for the 2024-25 NHL season

Rantanen, Aho’s new teammate on the Hurricanes, has had an outstanding season. His stats include 64 points on 25 goals and 39 assists in 45 games played. The 28-year-old forward brings a talent for finishing as he has a career shooting percentage of 16.3%. His numbers reflect that he is a big star who will undoubtedly add quality to Carolina’s attack.