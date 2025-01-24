Trending topics:
NCAAB News: Dawn Staley gets real on rivalry with LSU

The fans will have to wait a little longer, but Dawn Staley knows the game vs. LSU will well be worth it.

By Ernesto Cova

Head coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks reacts against the TCU Horned Frogs
© Alex Slitz/Getty ImagesHead coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks reacts against the TCU Horned Frogs

College basketball fans couldn’t be more disappointed to see that the high-flying matchup between the No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks and No. 5 LSU Tigers had to be postponed.

The game was supposed to take place on Thursday. Nonetheless, with the inclement weather conditions, the Tigers couldn’t travel, so the game was rescheduled for Friday.

Of course, it was a disappointing turn of events. Nonetheless, coach Dawn Staley knows the highly-anticipated matchup will be worth all the hype because of the intense rivalry between these programs.

USC coach Dawn Staley says fans will get their money’s worth in game vs. LSU

It’s a rivalry. It really is. We’re not only a rivalry between the programs on the floor, but it’s a rivalry with the fan bases because you can’t say one bad thing about LSU without LSU fans hopping on our fans. You can’t say nothing about Gamecock things,” Staley said on the SEC Network.

“It’s so very good for our game that people are very interested in this rivalry. I’m sure the people that’s going to pack Colonial Life Arena at 5 p.m. on Friday are going to get a treat. They’re going to get their money’s worth,she added.

There are always fireworks when coach Staley and Kim Mulkey cross paths, and this might be one of the most — if not the most — exciting games of the entire season.

Ernesto Cova

