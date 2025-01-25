Where to watch Manchester City vs Chelsea live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Manchester City will receive Chelsea in a Matchday 23 showdown in the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans in the United States can enjoy the excitement with multiple broadcast and streaming options at their disposal. Here’s a look at the kickoff times and where to tune in.

Chelsea‘s 3-1 victory over Wolverhampton provided a much-needed boost as they held onto fourth place in the standings, a position that would secure Champions League qualification if maintained.

The Blues now turn their attention to Manchester City, a team struggling to find consistency this season. After the unexpected defeat against PSG, the Citizens want to concentrate on recovering their best form and climbing the Premier League standings.

When will the Manchester City vs Chelsea match be played?

Manchester City host Chelsea this Saturday, January 25, for the 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 23. Kickoff is set for 12:30 PM (ET).

Manchester City vs Chelsea: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

How to watch Manchester City vs Chelsea in the USA

