NCAAB News: JuJu Watkins makes bold remark about Caitlin Clark

The Iowa Hawkeyes had an emotional win over USC. It meant much more for the home team, as it was also an opportunity to honor the greatest player in program history.

Caitlin Clark got his jersey retired and hanging high in the rafters after a legendary career. However, the crowd also made sure to cheer and applaud USC star JuJu Watkins despite the loss.

Watkins, who’s considered to be one of the rising stars of the game, was humbled and grateful for this gesture. For her, it’s another testament to how far Clark is getting this game.

JuJu Watkins raves about Caitlin Clark’s impact on women’s basketball

“It’s just a testament to what Caitlin’s done and the direction that the sport is headed in,” Watkins said. “I’m super grateful to have a part in it and be able to showcase my talent and what the women’s game can do.”

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever

Props to Hawkeyes fans for that classy gesture and for showing another future WNBA star some love. Watkins, like Clark, could end up making history of her own.

Women’s basketball is finally getting the praise, attention, and recognition it had been craving for years. Now, it’s up to everybody else to step up and make sure that’s still the case years from now.