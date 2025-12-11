Philip Rivers talks about potentially starting vs. Seattle

The Indianapolis Colts made one of the most bizarre decisions in recent NFL history. Bringing Philip Rivers back from retirement five years after his last snap sounds cool on paper, but it may not work.

The Hall of Fame semifinalist can potentially take the field against the Seattle Seahawks’ bruising defense. And even though the Colts have a solid offensive line, they could still put him on his back.

Nevertheless, Rivers is never the one to shy away from a challenge. That’s why he’s preparing as if he were going to get the nod and start right away for Shane Steichen’s team.

Philip Rivers is preparing like a starter

“I’m preparing like that. And if that’s what they feel, we collectively feel, is the best decision, then we’ll go,” Rivers said, per James Boyd. “Me at 30, me at 44 — going to Seattle and winning in 2025 in Week (15) is gonna be tough.”

Philip Rivers will play for the Colts again

Rivers himself admitted that he’s gained a lot of weight since he last played in the league. However, he also said that he’s never been an elusive or mobile quarterback.

The touch has to be there. He’s one of the best gunslingers of his generation. However, it might take a while before he finds his timing again, and things could get pretty ugly for him before that happens.