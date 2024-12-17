Trending topics:
CBB

NCAAB News: NBA scouts raise serious concern about Cooper Flagg

As great a prospect as Cooper Flagg is, and as much as he's projected to be the first-overall pick in the NBA Draft, he's far from a finished product.

NCAA, College League, USA Basketball 2024: Seattle vs Duke NOV 29 November 29, 2024: Duke Blue Devils guard Cooper Flagg (2) catches a lob during the NCAA Basketball game between the Seattle Redhawks and the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. Greg Atkins CSM
© Greg Atkins - ImagoNCAA, College League, USA Basketball 2024: Seattle vs Duke NOV 29 November 29, 2024: Duke Blue Devils guard Cooper Flagg (2) catches a lob during the NCAA Basketball game between the Seattle Redhawks and the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. Greg Atkins CSM

By Ernesto Cova

Cooper Flagg hasn’t played a single minute of NBA basketball, yet fans have been urging their teams to tank to get him for months now. He’s the projected first-overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

Flagg went viral online multiple times while in college, and the fans raved about him when they saw him hold his own vs. NBA superstars in a scrimmage against Team USA last offseason.

Still, the Duke star is a young player, and as such, there are some things to polish in his game. With that in mind, ESPN reached out to some executives to discuss them.

Advertisement

NBA executives debate Cooper Flagg’s limitations

It looks like [Duke head coach Jon] Scheyer has been intentionally putting him in situations where it’s, ‘OK, go, get a basket,’” one Western Conference executive said. “It doesn’t look like the primary creation is there for him quite yet. There’s a hope that he can be a go-to guy on offense. It seems like he’s got the vision and passing, but the individual scoring stuff has to get better.”

cooper flagg

Cooper Flagg #2 of the Duke Blue Devils prepares to take the floor during Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium

Advertisement

However, even if that’s not what some fans of tanking teams wanted to hear, other decision-makers are more optimistic, seeing him as a dominant scorer right out of the gate:

“Maybe you hope that, but it’s more realistic that he’s a 20-point-per-game scorer minimum,” another scout chimed in. “He’s going to really impact the game and fill the stat sheet regardless.”

Advertisement
25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

see also

25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

At the end of the day, there will most likely be ups and downs. As talented as he is, it’s never easy to make the transition to the pros, and there will most definitely be some growing pains along the way.

ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova

ALSO READ

Broncos' Sean Payton names the one thing that makes Bo Nix different
NFL

Broncos' Sean Payton names the one thing that makes Bo Nix different

Kaapo Kakko sends candid message to Rangers HC Peter Laviolette
NHL

Kaapo Kakko sends candid message to Rangers HC Peter Laviolette

NBA Rumors: Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has four possible trade destinations
NBA

NBA Rumors: Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has four possible trade destinations

NFL News: Jets WR Davante Adams sends strong warning to Buccaneers' Mike Evans￼￼
NFL

NFL News: Jets WR Davante Adams sends strong warning to Buccaneers' Mike Evans￼￼

Better Collective Logo