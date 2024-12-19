NCAAB News: Paige Bueckers' 40-year-old stalker finally arrested

UConn star Paige Bueckers just won a big game. This time, however, it didn’t have anything to do with basketball. Apparently, she was dealing with a stalker for quite a while now.

A 40-year-old man by the name of Robert Cole Parmalee was arrested near Bradley International Airport on Wednesday. He pleaded guilty to a second-degree charge at Rockville Superior Court.

He allegedly intended to meet Bueckers with the hopes of proposing to get her expelled from UConn. He has now been given a one-year suspended sentence and three years of probation, during which he’s not allowed to set foot in the state of Connecticut.

Paige Bueckers’ stalker gets banned

“According to the court’s orders, Parmalee is not allowed to enter any venue where the UConn Huskies women’s basketball team is staying or playing. He has also been banned from all WNBA arenas and practice facilities,” reported Koby del Rosario of Sportskeeda.

November 15, 2024: University of Connecticut guard Paige Bueckers (5) goes up for layup. NCAA basketball game between University of Connecticut and University of North Carolina at First Horizon Arena, Greensboro NC

Paige Bueckers doesn’t want any more problems

While the UConn star player didn’t directly address the subject, her attorney put out a statement on her behalf, urging Parmalee to seek treatment and leave her alone:

“My client had requested that (Parmalee) return home, get the evaluation and treatment that he needs, and that she be left alone,” Bueckers’ attorney, Robert Britt, said. “We’re very happy with that.”

Hopefully, this will be the end of this for the future WNBA star. Bueckers is dealing with a lot of pressure as it is, and no one needs this kind of thing in their life.