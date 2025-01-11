NCAAB News: Paige Bueckers reveals what she needs to get better at

Paige Bueckers hasn’t set a single foot on a WNBA court yet. Nevertheless, she’s already considered to be one of the young stars of the game, and she’s projected to be the first-overall pick.

While she’s still playing for Geno Auriemma and the UConn Huskies, she also signed a NIL deal with the new basketball tournament ‘Unrivaled,’ and she’s one of the most popular players in college basketball right now.

That’s why everybody wants to watch her blossom in what might be her final season with the Huskies. With that in mind, USA Today’s “For The Win” asked her about the biggest area of improvement in her game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paige Bueckers wants to be more aggressive

“It is going well. It is all a toss-up because you don’t want to get outside of yourself and outside of the team and start shot-hunting. But I’m looking to be aggressive first and look for my shot and that leads to distribution to others and getting my teammates open. I think I’ve done a pretty good job. I’m growing every single day,” she said.

December 7, 2024, Brooklyn, New York, USA: UConn Huskies guard PAIGE BUECKERS (5) reacts to a play during the first half against the Louisville Cardinals. Brooklyn USA

Advertisement

Bueckers knows her experience gives her an edge over other players. Nonetheless, she’s far from a finished product and knows she can still get better before turning pro:

Advertisement

“I can only get better from here as well. It is all part of the new challenges that this year has presented. We are very young and we don’t have a ton of experience. So being a leader and having to use my voice and find that new challenge every single day, I’ve enjoyed growing and learning and embracing the ups and downs of it,” added Bueckers.

Advertisement

see also 25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

The Huskies will have to get by without their best player for a while, as she’s currently dealing with a sprained knee. So far, she’s averaged just under 20 points and 2.1 steals per game on 56% shooting and 40% from three.