NCAAB News: Scouts reveal Cooper Flagg's actual NBA comparison

Projected No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg is a unique player. However, he has glimpses of former stars who also dominated the NBA.

Duke Blue Devils guard Cooper Flagg (2) crashes the boards on a free throw attempt during the NCAA Basketball game between the Seattle Redhawks and the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. Greg Atkins CSM
© Greg Atkins - Imago Duke Blue Devils guard Cooper Flagg (2) crashes the boards on a free throw attempt during the NCAA Basketball game between the Seattle Redhawks and the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. Greg Atkins CSM

By Ernesto Cova

For years, Cooper Flagg has been penciled in as the projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Ever since he was at Montverde Academy, his combination of size and skill made him a young man to keep an eye on.

Now, with the Duke Blue Devils, he’s been the most talked-about player in all of college basketball even before the start of the season, and that’s not going to change any time soon.

With that in mind, ESPN polled some experts and decision-makers league-wide, hoping to get an actual comparison to former or current NBA players. Unsurprisingly, the answers didn’t disappoint.

NBA executives compare Cooper Flagg to former stars

“I kind of like the Grant Hill comp,” an Eastern Conference executive told ESPN. “Grant, I don’t think was a great shooter to start. Could get to his 12-15 footer, play downhill, could finish well. I like the frame. Cooper is maybe a little bigger. [Hill] had a path to being impactful offensively in situations that didn’t require creating space/shotmaking. Grant, maybe a better raw athlete.”

Cooper Flagg

Cooper Flagg #2 of the Duke Blue Devils looks on during the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Center on November 22, 2024 in Tucson, Arizona.

Hill was an elite offensive talent and perennial triple-double threat before injuries got the best of him. Another executive, however, compared him to an elite 3-and-D forward, Andrei Kirilenko, just better:

“Two years ago, the shot blocking made me think of Kirilenko. Now that I’ve watched him more under the microscope, no way,” one Western Conference executive said. “[Flagg] is comfortable initiating offense when he needs to. Kirilenko didn’t have that. [Also], he has all the tools to be a great defender, but who is a great 6-9, 215-pound, great defensive forward right now at the NBA level? Is Flagg destined to be on All-Defensive teams?”

Of course, we’ve seen these comparisons be way off in the past, and Flagg is his own player. Still, this helps the fans know what to expect if they haven’t seen him play in college.

Ernesto Cova

