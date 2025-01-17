NCAAB News: SC's Dawn Staley to receive the ultimate honor from FIBA

Dawn Staley has had one of the most incredible careers in basketball history. She’s excelled at every level, and as such, it’s only right that she finally gets her flowers.

That’s why the South Carolina Gamecocks head coach is about to get perhaps the biggest honor anybody tied to the beautiful game of basketball could ever hope for.

According to a press release, Staley is set to be inducted into the FIBA Hall of Fame Class of 2025. They’ll honor her unmatched trajectory with Team USA, both as a player and a coach.

Dawn Staley to be a FIBA Hall of Famer

“Staley won a total of 10 gold medals as an athlete, before transitioning to the sidelines. As the head coach, Staley steered the USA to gold at the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2018 and at the 2020 Olympic Games,” the institution wrote in its release.

Head coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks reacts against the TCU Horned Frogs

“Staley, as head coach of the South Carolina women’s basketball program since 2008, has won NCAA titles in 2017, 2022 and 2024,” the press release added.

This is well deserved and long overdue. She will be joined by Mike Krzyzewski, Alphonse Bile, Pau Gasol, Andrew Bogut, Fadi El Khatib, Ratko Radovanovic, Leonor Borrell, and Ticha Penicheiro.