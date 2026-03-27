What happens if Michigan wins or loses vs Alabama today in Sweet 16 of 2026 March Madness?

The Sweet 16 stage sets the scene for a high-profile clash between the Michigan Wolverines, led by Dusty May, and the Alabama Crimson Tide, coached by Nate Oats, with a trip to the Elite Eight on the line.

As the No. 1 seed, Michigan enters with heavy expectations, but Alabama’s explosive offense adds a dangerous layer to the matchup. Crimson Tide has looked dominant so far, including a convincing win in the Round of 32.

With both teams peaking at the right time, this game becomes more than just another step in the bracket. It’s a defining moment—one where Michigan can continue its title push or Alabama can disrupt the path.

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What happens if Michigan beat Alabama today?

If Michigan beats Alabama today, they will advance to the Elite Eight of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. The win would keep their title run alive and move them one step closer to the Final Four, reinforcing their status as one of the top contenders.

Head coach Dusty May of the Michigan Wolverines in 2026 March Madness (Source: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Dusty May’s team enters this matchup as a No. 1 seed and one of the most complete teams in the tournament, coming off a dominant 95-72 win over Saint Louis in the previous round.

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That performance highlighted their offensive depth and efficiency, with multiple players contributing at a high level. Advancing to the Elite Eight would set up a regional final against another top opponent.

What happens if Michigan and Alabama tie?

Michigan vs. Alabama cannot end in a tie in March Madness. If the game is level at the end of regulation, teams will play five-minute overtime periods until a winner is determined.

This format ensures that every game—especially in elimination rounds like the Sweet 16—has a definitive outcome. There is no limit to the number of overtimes, meaning games can extend as long as needed.

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What happens if Michigan lose to Alabama today?

If Michigan loses to Alabama today, they will be eliminated from the 2026 NCAA Tournament. A defeat would end their March Madness run in the Sweet 16, while Alabama would advance to the Elite Eight.