After a nod to Bill Belichick, a former NFL HC is set to become the new GM of the Cal Golden Bears

Last season for the Golden Bears certainly fell short of the expectations set at the beginning, which is why all eyes are on what’s to come. Bill Belichick’s arrival to College Football has sparked interest from others with NFL backgrounds, and as a result, Cal is set to hire a new GM for their program.

According to the information, the new general manager for California could be none other than former Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders head coach, Ron Rivera. The experienced coach is currently serving as an analyst on the program, and his last NFL experience was in 2023.

The information was provided by College Football insider Pete Nakos, who confirmed via his X (formerly Twitter) account @PeteNakos_ the imminent arrival of Rivera as the new GM for the Golden Bears.

“Former Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera is joining the Cal staff, a source tells @On3sports. He will assist the coaching staff and help with the player experience. @jjones9 first.”

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera looks on during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at FedExField on January 07, 2024.

Rivera’s return, with a nod to Belichick

Bill Belichick‘s arrival as the new head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels sparked countless discussions, with many being inspired by this move to re-engage with College Football.

Ron Rivera is one of them. NFL insider Adam Schefter shared on his official X account @AdamSchefter one of the reasons why the former Panthers and Commanders head coach is returning to the NCAAF.

“Former Commanders HC Ron Rivera texted that he is returning to his alma mater, Cal, to help the football program. “Coach Belichick has made going back to school, cool,” Rivera texted reporters today. “Stay tuned I am coming home. @CalAthletics @UCBerkeley @Cal #GoBears”

Head Coach Bill Belichick of the North Carolina Tar Heels poses during a press conference on December 12, 2024.

Andrew Luck is also joining the NCAAF

Ron Rivera isn’t the only one accepting this challenge in College Football. At the end of last year, former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck became the new GM of Stanford.

“Yeah, I can’t wait to work with Coach (Troy) Taylor and the staff and the guys on the team, he’s got the team pointed in the right direction, and we’ve been close,” Luck said on ESPN’s College GameDay. “We’ve been close for a couple years. I had the chance to be on the hiring committee for him. And as everybody knows, in this game, it takes a team to go out and win. It is hard to win football games, and I think we’re putting the right team together.”

“I imagine this being very hands on,” Luck also added. “And, yeah, we do have a vision. We absolutely have a vision. And, you know, I think we are under no illusion about the landscape of college sports is well and out there.”