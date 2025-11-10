In the SEC, anything goes. Though only a sophomore in college football, Arch Manning has definitely learned that. Now, as the Texas Longhorns gear up for a paramount test against the Georgia Bulldogs, a conference opponent could come in handy for the burnt orange.

In the NCAA, as in life, connections matter. He may be a young quarterback, but Manning is clearly wise enough to know better than to burn his bridges around college football. Now, as he faces a tall order in taking down the Bulldogs in Athens, the Longhorns’ quarterback is making good use of a friend of his.

There aren’t many areas where the Texas Longhorns and Alabama Crimson Tide see eye to eye. However, that could change as a result of a newly formed alliance between Manning and the Tide star quarterback Ty Simpson. As Manning admitted to reporters, his friendship with the signal-caller in Tuscaloosa could turn out beneficial for the school in Austin.

“Arch Manning said he’s sure he’ll hit up Ty Simpson later in the week,” On Texas Football’s CJ Vogel stated on X (formerly Twitter). “The two have a close relationship and of course, Simpson went to Athens earlier and won.“

Ty Simpson #15 of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Bold move

In any tactical battle, it’s often the unexpected strategy that decides the victor. As Texas (7-2, 4-1 SEC) and Georgia (8-1, 6-1 SEC) square off in a crucial matchup, Manning’s connection to Simpson and Alabama might provide the Longhorns with extra insight to gain an edge in Athens.

As for Kirby Smart and the Dawgs, this newly formed, out-of-the-blue alliance could throw them off. However, Manning may have shown his hand too early, giving Georgia time to respond. Either way, neither side expects this clash to be decided during the week—it will come down to the late moments of Saturday’s showdown at Sanford Stadium.

Been there, done that

Manning isn’t resorting to any player in college football, either. Instead, the Longhorns starting quarterback is asking for advice from the giant-slayer himself. Simpson and Alabama walked into Sanford Stadium on September 27 and changed the course of history in college football.

Georgia had won 33 consecutive home games—the longest active streak in the FBS coming into the 2025 NCAA season—before the Crimson Tide rained down on their parade with a 24-21 victory. Now, it’s Alabama who holds the longest active home winning streak in college football with 17 consecutive triumphs at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Now, Manning and the Longhorns will be looking to take a page out of Simpson and Alabama’s book, handing the Dawgs only their second loss at home since 2020. Georgia is 35-1 in its last 36 games at Sanford Stadium, so winning in Athens is far from a walk in the park for the burnt orange—even if the Longhorns follow Simpson’s instructions to the letter.

