Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns are gearing up for one of the toughest games of the season. Ahead of the visit to Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs, Steve Sarkisian delivered a firm message on the college football program in Athens.

The Longhorns have been through a lot in the 2025 NCAA season. Having learned from their losses to the Ohio State Buckeyes and Florida Gators, Manning and Texas know there is no room for error now. When taking on the Dawgs at Sanford Stadium, it may very well be “win or go home” for Sarkisian’s Longhorns.

Boasting a 7-2 record (4-1 in SEC play), Manning and the Longhorns must win out and hope for favorable results to reach the SEC Championship Game. Meanwhile, Smart and Georgia (8-1, 6-1 SEC) have a little more room to maneuver, but another loss to a ranked opponent could threaten their hopes as well. As the No. 11 program visits the No. 5 school in the nation, Sarkisian sent his team a message.

“[Georgia’s] level of consistency has been pretty high for the last decade, credit to those guys,” Sarkisian told media, via Inside Texas. “I don’t know what constitutes a dynasty or not, but these guys have played four straight SEC championship games and are trying for five. I think that’s pretty good especially when a lot of teams and coaches in our conference haven’t played for any.”

Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns.

History

The Longhorns will take on the Dawgs for the first time since their loss at the 2024 SEC Championship Game. During the past NCAA season, Georgia was responsible for two of the three defeats Texas suffered in the year.

It sure looks like Smart has Sarkisian and Texas figured out. However, there is a new sheriff in town now. Manning will hope to lead the Horns past the Dawgs for the first time since January 2018, when Texas defeated Georgia 28-21 at the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Moreover, it would be the University of Texas in Austin’s first victory over Georgia in The Peach State since 1957. Texas and Georgia have never faced each other in Athens, though, so it will be the first time the Bulldogs play a home game against the Longhorns.

Not exactly a revenge game

As much history as there is behind this upcoming showdown in college football, Sarkisian isn’t giving it any more thought that it needs to be given. For Texas, every game counts as one. That mindset has led the Longhorns up to this crucial stage, and they aren’t changing what has clearly worked in the NCAA.

Kirby Smart at Sanford Stadium on October 4, 2025 in Athens, Georgia.

“Since we lost to Florida, the first bullet point when I talk to the team about what it takes is this is an SEC championship game. That went back now for the last month. This week’s not different,” Sarkisian admitted. “I just want to win Saturday night at 7:30 and try to get to 5-1 in conference play. That’s really the extent of it.”

Dawg bite

Of course, the Longhorns will need Manning, Sarkisian, and everyone’s best to take down the Dawgs at home. Only one team has managed to beat Georgia in Athens in more than five years. Alabama may have ended Georgia’s 33-game home winning streak, but the Dawgs remain a force to be reckoned with—especially at Sanford Stadium.

Just because the streak is over doesn’t mean Smart and his team have lost their power. A streak like that doesn’t happen by chance, and if Texas isn’t at its best, it could soon wind up as just another name on a long list of consecutive home victories for Georgia. Sarkisian and the Longhorns would be wise to remember that when walking into the Bulldogs’ fighting pit in Athens.

