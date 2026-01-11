Arch Manning loses high-ceiling teammate after Auburn star Cam Coleman transfers to Texas

As big as the Forty Acres campus is, it may not be large enough to fit every talent at the University of Texas in Austin. Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns learned that when a key teammate left the program almost immediately after Auburn Tigers transfer Cam Coleman committed to the Horns.

The 2025 NCAA season has come to an early end for Manning and the Longhorns, but that only means they now have more time to gear up for the 2026 campaign. On that note, Steve Sarkisian is sending a message to the rest of college football with a second-to-none offensive unit.

However, Texas must give to get. After adding Coleman—the No. 1 WR in the portal—the Longhorns learned another talent in the wide receiver room has decided to continue his college football journey elsewhere, more specifically in Ann Arbor.

As reported by On3, Texas true freshman Jaime Ffrench has now committed to the Michigan Wolverines. The 6’1” wideout was a four-star prospect coming out of Mandarin High School in Jacksonville, Florida. However, he redshirted his first season in Texas, appearing in just four games for the Longhorns. As he joins the Wolverines, he will have all four years of eligibility remaining.

Cam Coleman has transferred to Texas from Auburn

No sweet home Alabama

It’s safe to say Texas has developed a taste for raining on Alabama’s parade. Though landing Coleman from Auburn was never going to be easy, the Tide and Horns were considered the two favorites to secure the sophomore wideout. In the end, the former Tigers star made his exit from The Plains easier by heading to Austin rather than Tuscaloosa.

As if snagging Coleman away from the Crimson Tide weren’t enough, the Horns got another victory over Alabama when North Carolina State transfer Hollywood Smothers (RB) flipped his commitment from Bama to Texas.

Championship or bust for Texas

Now, Texas boasts an offense with enough firepower to command respect from NFL defenses—let alone NCAA units. The Longhorns are only a few tweaks away on the offensive line from putting together a no-excuses unit for Manning to lead.

Texas is all in. It’s truly now or never for Sarkisian and company—because who knows when such a stacked team will next take the field at Darrell K. Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium?

