Bad news for the Gators: Billy Napier loses key assistant coach for 3 games after LSU altercation

The Florida Gators’ season in college football hasn’t just been disappointing in terms of their losing record — the team’s overall performance has failed to convince, and off-field behavior from the coaching staff is only making matters worse. The latest loss to the LSU Tigers didn’t just cost Billy Napier another win; it also resulted in the suspension of one of his assistant coaches following a sideline altercation.

Prior to the game in which the Gators fell 20–10 to Brian Kelly’s squad, a bizarre pregame altercation unfolded involving Jabbar Juluke — Florida’s running backs coach and associate head coach — and several LSU players. Juluke was seen on video appearing to slap a rival player during the incident.

As a result of the incident — and according to college football insider Pete Thamel — Juluke has been suspended for three games, meaning he won’t be on the sidelines with the rest of the team during that stretch.

“The SEC and Florida jointly announce they’ve suspended Florida RB coach/associate HC Jabbar Juluke for three games. This stems from the pre-game fracas at LSU,” the insider reported via @PeteThamel.

According to Thamel’s report, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey added: “Jabbar Juluke’s conduct during the pregame altercation reflects behavior that is unacceptable and not aligned with the standards of the Southeastern Conference.”

Which games will Juluke miss?

With the suspension of one of Billy Napier’s assistant coaches now confirmed by league officials, these are the next three games the Florida Gators will have to face without him:

@ Miami, September 20

vs Texas, October 4

@ Texas A&M, October 11

Improving a disappointing season

After a lackluster start to the season, the Florida Gators face a daunting road ahead. With a brutal SEC schedule looming, the Gators must dramatically improve their execution on both sides of the ball to salvage their season and prove they can compete with the nation’s elite.

