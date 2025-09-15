Billy Napier reveals main plan to help DJ Lagway after Gators’ tough loss to LSU

The Florida Gators’ performance this season in College Football has clearly fallen short of expectations — not only in terms of results, but also in overall level of play. DJ Lagway has faced heavy criticism, especially after the loss to the LSU Tigers, and head coach Billy Napier will now have to double down on his efforts to help the young quarterback reach his full potential.

The sophomore quarterback’s talent is undeniable — that much is clear. However, he has struggled to capitalize on the opportunities he’s had so far, and many have pointed to poor decision-making in key moments as a major factor in the team’s losses.

During his traditional Monday press conference, Billy Napier was asked about the situation surrounding his starting signal-caller. It was there that he revealed how he plans to help elevate DJ Lagway’s game to its highest level.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Yeah, I just think, in general, you know, conceptually? I think that, obviously, a week of prep, you know, exposing him to some of those maybe. And then just continue to coach, continue in the practice environment – the importance of each repetition, the quality of the rep, try to recreate the game for him during the week,” Napier said. “And, just know where he’s at relative to the missed time in spring ball and training camp.”

DJ Lagway #2 of the Florida Gators.

Advertisement

Shared responsibilities

While it’s true that the quarterback’s level of play hasn’t met expectations, the Gators’ head coach acknowledges that part of the responsibility falls on him — a move that helps ease some of the criticism directed at Lagway.

Advertisement

see also Billy Napier makes major admission about DJ Lagway’s future with the Gators

“I’m always of the opinion that, when the student maybe struggles on the test, you know, as a teacher, you’ve got to take a good look in the mirror. And, for me, that’s what it’s about,” Napier said in his opening statement. “So, I’ve got to do a better job helping DJ in that regard.

Advertisement

“Yeah, I think – listen, there’s going to be some healthy things that come from this, you know. If you play that position? You know, these days happen to you, you know. And certainly in the SEC, at the highest level of football, and the National Football League, you’re going to go to the park sometimes and make some mistakes and struggle – even the great ones, you know,” he also added.

“And, I think we have to keep things in perspective here relative to how much experience he has, the offseason he has been through. You know, I think it’s important to evaluate things from that perspective and not necessarily on one performance.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

What’s next for the Gators?