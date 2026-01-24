Trending topics:
Arch Manning faces significant setback ahead of upcoming offseason with Longhorns

Arch Manning will once again be tasked with leading the Texas Longhorns in the upcoming NCAAF season.

By Matías Persuh

Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns.
Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns.

The Texas Longhorns’ last college football season ended earlier than expected, prompting the team to quickly turn its focus to what’s ahead. As a result, Arch Manning made an important decision ahead of the offseason to ensure he is fully prepared for the season opener alongside his teammates.

According to a report by Kirk Bohls on his X account, the quarterback underwent minor foot surgery this week “as a preventative measure to address a previous injury,” meaning his participation in the offseason will be limited.

While this situation does not threaten Manning’s playing time once the season begins, the setback may delay his return to the field to get fully up to speed with his teammates from day one.

Bohls also added that other members of the Longhorns‘ roster will undergo surgery: DB Xavier Filsaime (shoulder), LT Trevor Goosby (shoulder), WR Emmett Mosley V (ankle), LB Ty’Anthony Smith (shoulder), and WR Ryan Wingo (wrist).

Arch Manning

Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns.

Getting ready for the next College Football season

The Texas Longhorns are looking to bolster their backcourt with veteran leadership, and rumors are swirling that Arch Manning could be joined by key Indiana national champion guard Bray Lynch.

Arch Manning awaits final decision from No. 1 player in the portal as former SEC rival joins Texas

Arch Manning awaits final decision from No. 1 player in the portal as former SEC rival joins Texas

After playing a pivotal role in the Hoosiers’ recent title run, Lynch’s potential move through the transfer portal would provide the Longhorns with an elite floor general and a proven winner.

His championship pedigree and defensive tenacity are exactly what Steve Sarkisian—who has been increasingly involved in cross-sport recruiting strategies—and the staff believe can elevate the roster to a true contender status.

Matías Persuh
