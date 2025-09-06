Bill Belichick receives strong warning from Dave Portnoy after North Carolina’s rough start to the NCAAF season

Bill Belichick’s arrival in college football was initially seen as one of the offseason’s biggest moves. However, a tough loss in his debut with the North Carolina Tar Heels sparked a wave of criticism — including a sharp reaction from Dave Portnoy.

The TCU Horned Frogs showed no mercy last Monday in Chapel Hill. The visitors cruised to a 48–14 victory, leaving both fans and analysts stunned by UNC’s lack of resistance throughout the game.

Ahead of another week of college football action — with the Tar Heels set to visit Charlotte — Barstool Sports founder Portnoy spoke out about Belichick and his future with the program, warning that things could get complicated if results don’t start turning around soon.

“I need Bill Belichick to either start winning or get out of college football, because I can’t be the butt of the joke,” he said during FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff. “He’s like my grandfather, and it’s sad to see.”

A tough start in Chapel Hill

The Bill Belichick era at North Carolina got off to a rough start. The Tar Heels took a tough loss to TCU in their season opener, and it was a serious wake-up call for a team with some big expectations. The offense couldn’t find its groove and the defense was on its heels for most of the game.

But luckily, the season is just getting started. The team now has a huge chance to bounce back and get things on track against Charlotte. For a squad that needs to build some confidence, a big win is a must. They need to prove that their first game was just a stumble, not a sign of things to come.

More challenges ahead

The NCAAF season is just getting underway and, following their matchup against Charlotte, these are the upcoming games the North Carolina Tar Heels will have ahead of them.

vs Richmond, September 13

@ UCF, September 20

vs Clemson, October 4

@ California, October 17

vs Virginia, October 25

