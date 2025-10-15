Bill Belichick son Steve issues bold message to North Carolina players amid frustrating season

Bill Belichick knew his transition to college football would be anything but a walk in the park. However, he may have never imagined it’d be as challenging as it’s turned out. Just weeks into his first NCAA season with the North Carolina Tar Heels, the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach has been through the wringer. Now, his son and UNC’s defensive coordinator Steve Belichick dropped a bold reminder.

Belichick and the Tar Heels had some time to clear their heads after the deflating 38-10 loss to the Clemson Tigers. The bye week in the 2025 NCAA season was much needed, but now it’s time for North Carolina to face the music.

If UNC wants to stay out of the spotlight, it will have plenty of time to do so during the offseason. As the college football campaign continues, the Tar Heels must fight to stay afloat in the ACC, where they’ve struggled to find their footing so far.

On that note, Steve Belichick made something clear to the roster in Chapel Hill. Amid a frustrating start to the NCAA campaign, it’s up to the Tar Heels to climb out of the hole they now find themselves languishing in.

Bill Belichick coaching North Carolina

“I appreciate the frustration to a point just because it means they care,” Steve Belichick said, via On3. “We’re putting in a lot of work to go out there and compete at a high level. It hasn’t always shown. So, we’ll try to get out there and do better, but it should be frustrating when you lose.”

Signs of hope

It was never going to be a smooth sailing for the Belichick father-son duo in Chapel Hill. The ACC is filled with hard-nosed opponents that won’t succumb simply because of the names standing on the sideline. As North Carolina gears up for the final 7 games of the season, Steve Belichick admitted he liked what he’s seen lately.

“I think we’ve had a really good week of practice,” Steve Belichick said. “I think anybody who’s a competitor is frustrated when they lose. So, it starts with me on defense. I’ve got to do a better job. Trickles down through everybody. So, we’ve all got to do better.”

Need to get one

North Carolina vies to secure its first ACC win of the season when the Tar Heels face the California Golden Bears. UNC hasn’t won an ACC game in over 11 months, with its last conference triumph coming on Nov. 16 against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. That streak will surely be on the Tar Heels’ minds as they make the coast-to-coast trip to Berkeley.

