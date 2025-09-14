UNC alum Raymond Felton has a piece of advice for Seth Trimble

Raymond Felton shared a piece of advice to North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble ahead of his senior season. The retired guard watched Trimble firsthand in the offseason when they spent time together at the basketball camp.

Felton, who won the 2005 national championship with the Tar Heels, has been a critic of the backcourt’s performance. Besides offering positive words for former teammate Hubert Davis, who might be on the hot seat this season, he also shared some wisdom with Trimble.

Trimble led the team in steals per game (1.4), ranked third in points (11.6), and second in rebounds (5.0) for a team that posted a 23-14 record (13-7 in the conference) and was eliminated in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Raymond Felton reveals what he told Seth Trimble before NCAA season

In an interview on the “TarHeel247” podcast, the former New York Knicks guard discussed the advice he gave Tremble during UNC’s summer camp.

“I went back to the camp this year because my son, you know, was a part of the Carolina camp this year,” Felton explained. “I talked to Seth for a long time. I said, bro, do me a favor. This is all I asked for you,” Felton told Trimble. “I said, I watched y’all practice last year. I watched y’all play last year a lot. And I said, let’s get back to like making people uncomfortable in our building.”

The Tar Heels enter the season with a lot of pressure. Time will tell if they can take a step forward or stay stuck as other top programs continue to evolve on and off the court.