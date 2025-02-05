Buckeyes set to hire new staff member to help Ryan Day ahead of next NCAAF season

After a great season that culminated in the National Championship Game, the Ohio State Buckeyes have seen a number of changes within the program. Following the title, both players and members of Ryan Day‘s staff decided to seek new challenges, and as a result, they are close to finalizing the hiring of a new staff member ahead of the upcoming NCAAF season.

Tyler Bowen, who served as the offensive coordinator at Virginia Tech until last season, is said to have everything in place to become the new offensive line coach and run game coordinator on Ryan Day‘s staff.

The news was announced by College Football insider Pete Nakos, who shared on his X (formerly Twitter) account @PeteNakos_ about the imminent arrival of the former Hokies OC, who also worked with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“NEW: Ohio State is expected to hire Virginia Tech offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen as its next OL coach, @PeteNakos_ reports,” via @On3sports.

@TylerBowen

Advertisement

The Buckeyes’ offense has seen multiple departures in recent weeks. The most notable being Chip Kelly’s move to the Las Vegas Raiders, while Justin Frye took the offensive line job with the Arizona Cardinals.

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Alabama QB Jalen Milroe sends strong message ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Ryan Day reflects on changes to his staff

It’s only natural that when a team wins a championship, no matter the league, many focus on the standout players, as well as those who contributed from the sideline. In light of this, the Buckeyes’ head coach acknowledged that the departure of several members of his staff could be expected due to the work they’ve done in recent months.

Advertisement

“This was going to be part of the deal,” the Ohio State head coach told FOX’s Joel Klatt. “We knew that. I knew that right after the (championship) game. And so you have plans in place. But we’re going to make sure we take our time and find the right guys because it’s Ohio State, so you have the opportunity to get the best.”

Definitely, Chip Kelly’s departure to the NFL will be one of the most significant losses for Ohio State. The team’s former offensive coordinator was a key figure in the development not only of Will Howard but also of those around him in the department.

Advertisement