NCAA FB

Will Ohio State play the 2025 Big Ten Championship after beating Michigan in The Game?

The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor, keeping their regular season undefeated.

By Matías Persuh

Julian Sayin #10 of the Ohio State Buckeyes.
© Luke Hales/Getty ImagesJulian Sayin #10 of the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The final week of the college football regular season featured one of Saturday’s most anticipated matchups in Ann Arbor. Ryan Day’s Ohio State Buckeyes asserted their dominance and, leaving no doubt, defeated the Michigan Wolverines at home, cementing themselves as masters of The Game.

The reigning NCAAF champion entered this matchup with strong chances of securing a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game, as their fate largely rested in their own hands. With a 27-9 victory, it’s now official—Ryan Day and his players will be present in this crucial title-deciding game.

Had they failed to secure the win at the Wolverines’ stadium, they would have depended on teams like the Indiana Hoosiers and Oregon Ducks losing their games. However, that became irrelevant after OSU’s convincing victory.

Once the final snap of the game was over, the Buckeyes ended a four-game losing streak against their biggest rival, and now all eyes turn to what lies ahead in the upcoming Playoffs.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Julian Sayin #10 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks to pass.

Ryan Day’s second victory

Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day has finally vanquished his Wolverine woes, securing only his second victory in “The Game” since taking over the Buckeyes program.

Michigan vs Ohio State head-to-head record: Who holds the upper hand in The Game?

see also

Michigan vs Ohio State head-to-head record: Who holds the upper hand in The Game?

Following his dominant 56-27 win in his inaugural matchup with Michigan in 2019, Day had endured a frustrating four-game losing streak against the bitter rival.

This latest triumph, which was a crucial win for Playoff positioning, marks a significant milestone, giving Day a much-needed, hard-fought second success and potentially shifting the narrative that has long plagued his otherwise sterling tenure in Columbus.

Can the Buckeyes make it back to the National Championship Game?

