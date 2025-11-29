What’s Ohio State HC Ryan Day’s record against Michigan?

In recent years, the Buckeyes‘ dominance in college football has been undeniable, though when it comes to head-to-head matchups with their longtime rival, things haven’t always gone as planned. Ahead of the next edition of The Game, Ryan Day is looking to turn around his current record against the Michigan Wolverines.

Turning it around in just one game is unlikely, as Day has lost more times than he has won against the Wolverines. Still, the experienced coach somehow aims to secure a victory that could put him on the path to rewriting the history books.

How has Ryan Day fared each time he’s faced Michigan? In a total of five matchups, his team has managed to win only once—curiously, in his very first game against his archrival while on the Buckeyes’ sideline—while falling short in the other four encounters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Having a 1-4 record against your biggest rival is far from ideal for a coach like Day. The 2025 edition of The Game could present a prime opportunity for his team to start turning the tide.

Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Advertisement

Ryan Day’s only bright spot

During his tenure as head coach, Ryan Day’s Ohio State Buckeyes have only managed to secure one victory against their fierce rivals, Michigan. This solitary success occurred in his inaugural full season at the helm in 2019.

Advertisement

see also Michigan HC Sherrone Moore makes something clear to Ryan Day, Ohio State on potential postgame chaos in The Game

The Buckeyes put on a dominant display, defeating the Wolverines with a commanding 56-27 score. That year, the offensive synergy was undeniable, as quarterback Justin Fields and running back J.K. Dobbins contributed significantly, accounting for four combined touchdowns to deliver Ohio State its 51st overall win in the storied rivalry.

Advertisement

Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes.

A story dominated by Michigan

Historically, the Michigan Wolverines have maintained the upper hand in The Game, holding a dominant edge in the all-time series record against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Michigan’s longevity in the rivalry, which began in 1897, has resulted in them securing more total wins than Ohio State.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite the intense periods of Buckeye success in recent decades, the Wolverines’ early and sustained victories throughout the 20th century have allowed them to retain a significant advantage, proving that the storied tradition has historically favored the team from Ann Arbor.