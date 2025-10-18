Is Cade Klubnik playing today for the Clemson Tigers against the SMU Mustangs at Memorial Stadium?

The Clemson Tigers’ season has reached a critical juncture, as any further slip-up could seriously jeopardize their playoff hopes. Cade Klubnik and his squad will host the SMU Mustangs at Memorial Stadium, aiming to secure their fourth win of the campaign.

The main concern for Dabo Swinney’s team centers around the availability of their starting quarterback. Due to an ankle injury, Klubnik’s status remains in doubt ahead of this afternoon’s crucial matchup — one that could prove pivotal for Clemson’s season.

According to college football insider Pete Thamel, via his official X account (formerly Twitter), a final decision on Clemson’s starting quarterback will be made just before kickoff.

“Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (ankle) remains questionable for the Tigers against SMU, with his 34-game starting streak in peril. Klubnik status isn’t expected to be known until game-time, per ESPN sources, as there’s a general feeling of pessimism over his availability,” the insider reported via @PeteThamel.

What injury is bothering Klubnik?

Clemson starting quarterback Cade Klubnik is currently dealing with a right ankle sprain sustained late in the third quarter of last Saturday’s win over Boston College. The injury occurred after a play where he rolled onto his ankle during a nine-yard scoring attempt.

Coach Dabo Swinney confirmed the sprain, and Klubnik has been limited in practice all week, leaving his status as questionable for this weekend’s game against SMU.

Quarterback options for Dabo Swinney

With starting QB Cade Klubnik officially listed as questionable, all eyes are on the Clemson quarterback depth chart, where Head Coach Dabo Swinney has confirmed redshirt sophomore Christopher Vizzina is the primary backup.

Vizzina, a former four-star recruit, has been taking the majority of first-team reps in practice this week and is set to make his first career start should Klubnik be sidelined. While Swinney has expressed confidence in Vizzina’s readiness, the coaching staff has also prepared third-string quarterback Trent Pearman for the possibility of seeing action against SMU.

