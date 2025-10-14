Dabo Swinney provides significant injury update on Cade Klubnik ahead of Tigers’ game vs. SMU

It’s been an up-and-down season for the Clemson Tigers, and from here on out, every win becomes crucial — while every loss could prove to be a significant setback. Cade Klubnik and Dabo Swinney’s squad will host SMU this coming weekend, looking to tilt their current 3–3 record back in their favor.

Right now, the main concern for the Tigers’ coaching staff revolves around the health of their quarterback. During his last outing against Boston College, Klubnik suffered an ankle sprain, which forced him to miss Tuesday’s practice.

In a recent media availability, head coach Swinney addressed the possibility of having his starting signal-caller back under center at Memorial Stadium, expressing optimism about Klubnik’s chances to suit up against SMU.

“He’s sore but expect him to play (vs. SMU),” Swinney said on his press conference. “We’ll be smart with him, and we got almost a week before game time. The main thing is just getting him to make sure he’s got the plan down.”

Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers.

The second-year quarterback has played a key role in revitalizing Clemson’s offense, connecting on 81.5% of his throws for 534 yards and six touchdowns across his last two outings.

A turning point in the season

This weekend’s matchup between the Clemson Tigers and the SMU Mustangs is not just another game; it’s an absolute pivot point for Klubnik’s team season. A loss here would drop the Tigers to a deeply disappointing 3-4 record right in the heart of the NCAAF campaign.

At a time when bowl eligibility hangs in the balance and the conference race is beginning to take shape, falling below .500 would be a massive setback, jeopardizing their goals and placing immense pressure on the coaching staff. For Clemson, this is a must-win contest to save their season and prove they can compete against the top tier of their conference.

Why Klubnik’s presence matters for Clemson

As Clemson battles to keep its season afloat with a 3-3 record, quarterback Cade Klubnik’s performance remains the singular key to the team’s success. Through six games, the senior signal-caller has posted solid numbers, throwing for 1,530 passing yards with 11 touchdowns and a 65.8% completion percentage.

His ability to move the offense is indispensable; he accounts for the majority of the team’s production with 1,634 total yards (1,530 passing, 104 rushing). However, with the Tigers still chasing their championship aspirations, Klubnik must maintain his strong passing efficiency and cut down on his 5 interceptions for Clemson to climb the ACC standings.