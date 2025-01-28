Corey Hetherman sends bold wake up call to Hurricanes defense, upon arrival in Mario Cristobal’s program

The Miami Hurricanes are in desperate need of a mentality change in the defensive side of the ball. Following a very disappointing finish to the 2024 season, head coach Mario Cristobal and the Canes brought in new defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman in hopes of putting together the right defense to finally get over the hump.

Miami was missing something during their last college football season, and that was mainly on the defensive side. Cam Ward put on sensational numbers, but was essentially asked to play hero-ball week in and week out, which ultimately led to the team falling short of their objective as they lost critical shootout games.

Ward is no longer in Coral Gables, but ahead of the 2025 NCAA season, another star senior quarterback has arrived on campus. Carson Beck will take over the huddle for Mario Cristobal’s offense. While expectations are sky-high for the Georgia Bulldogs transfer, he may face a similar fate to Ward’s if the defense can’t handle the grueling challenge that the ACC presents.

That’s when Corey Hetherman comes into the picture, as the former Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive coordinator has moved down south to the 305. Ahead of an exciting season in the fall, Hetherman made sure to set the tone early in advance for his defense, voicing a very strong statement during his introductory press conference.

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal on the sidelines during the game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Oct. 28, 2023.

“I want to be the most physical team, you know,” Corey Heterman stated, per On3. “We want to strike first. We want to strain all the way through. We want to finish on the ball carrier or on the ball in the air. But we want to be a physical football team. And then we want to play fast, we want to swarm.”

Do what you love, and you’ll never work a day in your life

Football is all about making sacrifices and putting the body on the line, all for the greater good. This mentality exists at every level, from pee-wee to the NFL: the team always comes before the individual. But it’s not worth it unless the players are fully bought into the idea.

“I want them to enjoy being here. You know, the three things I talked to them about – I want you guys to love football,” Hetherman said. “Like when you walk in the building, I want you to be excited to be here. I want it to be the, ‘I can’t wait to get to the football building. I can’t wait to lift, run, eat,’ whatever it is, ‘practice, watch film.’“