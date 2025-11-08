Dan Lanning receives encouraging news despite key player’s serious injury for the Ducks

The Oregon Ducks are one of several teams that have managed to position themselves among the contenders for the College Football title. Dan Lanning received bad news midweek with the injury of one of his key players, but fortunately for him, the player could return sooner than expected.

An injury during practice sidelined Dakorien Moore for the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes, and many speculated that it could keep him out for the remainder of the season, including potential playoff games.

However, according to the latest reports, one of Lanning’s top players could return sooner than expected, as it was finally confirmed that his injury is not season-ending.

“Source tells @On3sports that Oregon WR Dakorien Moore is not believed to be done for the year, a source tells @On3sports @mzenitz first,” the insider Pete Nakos reported via his X official account.

Dakorien Moore #1 of the Oregon Ducks.

Moore’s stellar season

The sensational season by true freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore has come to a screeching halt due to injury, leaving a massive void in the Oregon offense. Through just eight games, the Ducks‘ star receiver was an instant impact player, leading the team with 28 receptions and 443 receiving yards.

His spectacular playmaking ability earned him the trust of the coaching staff and made him quarterback Dante Moore’s top target. With three receiving touchdowns (tied for third on the team), Moore’s production was critical to Oregon’s success, and his immediate absence tests the depth of the entire receiving corps.

Reaching the Playoffs

The Oregon Ducks are staring down a daunting, defining gauntlet as they make their final push for a spot in the expanded College Football Playoff. Ranked No. 9 in the initial CFP poll, the Ducks know their resume requires immediate upgrades.

The final four weeks present a trio of ranked challenges, starting with a must-win road trip to No. 20 Iowa. That high-stakes run is immediately followed by home battles against No. 19 USC and a season-ending rivalry clash at No. 23 Washington.

For Coach Dan Lanning’s squad, control of the Big Ten and a shot at the National Championship will be determined by whether they can navigate this treacherous path and prove they belong among the nation’s elite.