Ducks HC Dan Lanning makes something clear after Dillon Gabriel named Browns’ starting QB

News broke in recent hours that Dillon Gabriel has been named the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns next weekend. During his college football days, the Oregon Ducks were the ones who benefited from his talent—especially their head coach at the time, Dan Lanning.

Gabriel had a strong season in Eugene before entering the NFL Draft, with many even projecting him to be selected by a team much earlier than what ultimately happened.

In a recent conversation with the media, Lanning spoke about his former player’s selection as the next starter for the Browns, revealing that he still keeps in touch with several of his former players to this day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’m excited for Dillon,” Lanning said. “He’s a guy that works extremely hard, and I know he won’t take it for granted. He still has done an unbelievable job of staying connected with our players here. Pretty awesome for a guy that’s moved on in the next phase of his life, that still touches base with our team.

Head coach Dan Lanning of the Oregon Ducks greets quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

Advertisement

“But I’m excited for him, excited for his opportunity. I know he’ll make the absolute best of it.”

see also NCAAF News: Dan Lanning takes a shot at Penn State with a four-word message after Ducks’ big win

Gabriel’s time in Eugene

Dillon Gabriel‘s single season in Eugene was nothing short of historic. The veteran quarterback delivered a masterclass for the Oregon Ducks, posting a career-high 3,857 passing yards with 30 touchdowns and a staggering 72.9% completion rate.

Advertisement

His brilliant campaign cemented his NCAA legacy, finishing his collegiate career as the FBS all-time leader in total touchdowns, a phenomenal close to one of the most productive careers college football has ever seen.

Advertisement

Moore wants to follow in Gabriel’s footsteps

After apprenticing under Dillon Gabriel, Oregon’s new QB1, Dante Moore, is focused on building on the Ducks’ winning tradition. Moore, who has been openly vocal about learning Gabriel’s detailed preparation process, is now leading the high-powered offense, aiming to replicate the senior’s success that included a Big Ten Championship and a College Football Playoff berth.