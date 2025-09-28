NCAAF News: Dan Lanning takes a shot at Penn State with a four-word message after Ducks’ big win

The Oregon Ducks‘ visit to Beaver Stadium to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions was undoubtedly their toughest challenge of the College Football season so far. However, Dan Lanning’s squad rose to the occasion, grinding out a hard-fought victory in double overtime to remain unbeaten and strengthen their case as legitimate title contenders.

Much was made in the lead-up to this game about how the environment would impact the visiting team. With thousands of fans packing the stadium for the traditional White Out, the atmosphere was electric — but in the end, it proved to be little more than a footnote.

Following the 30–24 victory and amid the postgame celebrations, Lanning posted an interesting four-word message on his official Instagram account — a clear reference to Mo Bamba, the song traditionally used by Penn State during events like this.

“My Favorite New Song,” the young but experienced head coach shared through his official account, @coachdanlanning.

Lanning shares his thoughts after the win

It was well known that this could be a turning point in the Ducks’ season, and Dan Lanning made sure his players understood that. They responded accordingly — and delivered in exceptional fashion.

“I think that’s the best game I’ve ever been a part of, regardless of who won that game, unbelievable back and forth,” Lanning said postgame.

“Penn State is a damn good football team. They figured out some stuff there against us at the end. I think we both scored two touchdowns in the second half, just an unbelievable back and forth.”

Dante Moore is destined for greatness

Dillon Gabriel’s departure to the NFL left a major question mark in Eugene about how his successor would perform this College Football season. Dante Moore was chosen to take the reins — and the head coach knows he made the right call without a doubt.

“I think we have the best quarterback in college football,” Lanning said. “Anybody watch that game? That guy’s composure, his poise…tells you a little bit about that guy.”

