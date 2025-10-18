Fans strongly react to Carson Beck’s performance after the Hurricanes’ tough loss to the Cardinals

Until yesterday’s game, the Miami Hurricanes had enjoyed a perfect season, remaining undefeated. However, a lackluster performance by Carson Beck on Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium opened the door for a Louisville Cardinals victory — and sparked a wave of criticism directed at the quarterback.

Four interceptions throughout the game left fans at Hard Rock Stadium stunned, especially after witnessing strong performances from the former Georgia quarterback earlier in the season. Despite his undeniable talent, Beck had one of his worst outings — enough to allow the Cardinals to walk away with the win.

“I speak for all Miami fans when I say we should bench Carson Beck,” a Hurricanes fan stated on X, formerly Twitter. Fans slowly began to make their voices heard on social media.

Another fan went even further, bringing up comparisons between Beck and Jeremiah Smith. “I want to know what these college football ‘experts’ are smoking to what makes them think Carson Beck is a more outstanding football player than Jeremiah Smith.”

Best memes after Carson Beck’s performance

Carson Beck’s poor performance led many users on social media — the vast majority on X (formerly Twitter) — to poke fun at the quarterback, who turned in one of his worst outings since arriving at Miami.

A night to forget

In a stunning upset, No. 2 Miami’s perfect season was derailed last night, and the blame falls squarely on quarterback Carson Beck. The Heisman frontrunner delivered an uncharacteristic and disastrous performance against the Louisville Cardinals’ defense, throwing a career-high four interceptions.

The last of his errant passes—a game-sealing pick late in the fourth quarter—cemented the 24-21 loss, instantly cooling the hype around the star QB and raising serious questions about the Hurricanes’ National Championship aspirations.