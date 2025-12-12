Bucs HC Todd Bowles brutally honest words after TNF loss to Falcons might put him on the hot seat

Week 15 was not one that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers imagined. A fourth-quarter debacle to the Atlanta Falcons not only puts their season in jeopardy, but also head coach Todd Bowles‘ job security in huge doubts. After the game, the coach had some brutal words regarding everything involved within the building.

In a profanity-filled press conference, Bowles called the Bucs’ performance “inexcusable.“ After that, Bowles was asked if he was concerned for his job security. Bowles was not willing to entertain that kind of discussion.

“I don’t think I worry about it at all,” Bowles said. “It doesn’t creep into the locker room. Players play and coaches coach. I got more years behind me than I do ahead of me. I think we’re in a situation where we’re right back in it and our only focus is on winning a ball game.”

Not everything was negative though

The loss against the Falcons was certainly a big blow to the team. However, the silver lining is that Mike Evans is back like he never left. In his first game since Week 4, Evans racked up six catches in 12 targets and 132 yards. He was elite and provided, once again, a deep, physical threat. With him back, the Bucs certainly can look at this crucial last stretch as something that could end up in favor of the team.

Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

With the loss, the Bucs are now second in the NFC South but they await Carolina’s result on Sunday. Also, the Bucs and Panthers are yet to play this season, so those two games will be key to see who goes to the playoffs. Not everything is lost yet.

If the Bucs miss the playoffs, Bowles should be concerned

Right now, Bowles said he is focused on winning games. He needs to do that, because if the team misses the playoffs, then his job security will be in the air. The Bucs have dealt with many injuries this year, but still the talent pool on the roster is great for them to not win one of the easiest divisions in football.

Bowles is in his fourth year as the Bucs coach since taking over from Bruce Arians. While he has won the division every year, his record isn’t as great. He has a 34-31 record as the team’s head coach and one could argue the Buccaneers should want more than being barely over the .500 mark.