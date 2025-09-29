Florida HC Billy Napier puts Arch Manning, Texas on notice with DJ Lagway comment

College Football is entering a critical stretch of the season where, although it’s not yet time for final decisions, any misstep could have major implications for the future. In this context, Billy Napier’s Florida Gators, led by DJ Lagway, must find a way to come out on top in their upcoming game — as they face none other than Arch Manning’s Texas Longhorns.

In what’s expected to be a packed Swamp full of home fans, the Gators are in desperate need of a win — one that would keep their hopes of reaching a playoff spot alive. It won’t be an easy task, especially with the toughest stretch of their schedule still ahead.

Napier sees a positive energy within his team — particularly in his starting quarterback — that gives him hope they can get the job done and secure a win at home.

“We are trying to do out best for him you know, in terms of creating an environment where he continue to get back to his rhythm,” the experienced head coach said in his press conference.

Lagway’s inconsistent season so far

The sophomore campaign for Florida quarterback DJ Lagway has been unexpectedly rocky, turning a once-promising Heisman hype train into a magnet for heavy criticism. After a rash of turnovers, questionable decision-making, and a string of losses, Lagway’s on-field performance has been deemed unstable by many in the national media, placing his future under intense scrutiny.

However, the five-star talent gets an immediate shot at redemption this Saturday when the Gators host their archrival, the Texas Longhorns. The highly anticipated matchup provides the young signal-caller a prime opportunity to silence the critics, recapture the magic he showed as a freshman, and prove he is the dynamic quarterback the Gators desperately need to turn their troubled 2025 season around.

When and where will the Gators face the Longhorns?

The highly anticipated SEC clash between the Florida Gators and the Texas Longhorns is set for this Saturday, October 4th. The game will take place at the historic Ben Hill Griffin Stadium—better known as “The Swamp”—in Gainesville, Florida, with kickoff slated for 3:30 p.m. ET.