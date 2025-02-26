Georgia star Mykel Williams drops blunt admission about his health during 2024 season under Kirby Smart

Defensive lineman Mykel Williams blossomed into an elite prospect under Kirby Smart in the Georgia Bulldogs. Walking into Athens as a five-star recruit, Williams had high expectations, which he met after a sensational college football career. As the NFL Draft looms closer, the star Dawg issued an honest admission on his health during the last campaign.

Williams is one of the most sought after players in the upcoming draft class. Porjected to be a first-round pick, Top-10 selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, the Bulldogs‘ talent will not participate in the Combine workouts, as he’s dealing with an ankle injury.

Williams will participate in the Dawgs’ Pro Day after taking several weeks off to recover from an ankle injury. He also admitted that the injury has affected his performance throughout his final year of college football under head coach Smart.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Georgia edge Mykel Williams, a likely Top 10 pick who thrived despite dealing with an ankle injury that he aggravated in the Sugar Bowl, told reporters today that he played at 60% this year,” Ian Rapoport stated on his X account.

Mykel Williams #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

Advertisement

100% capacity

Williams’ statement raised eyebrows as he revealed the extent to which the injury impacted his performance. However, had he not admitted it, few would have been able to tell he was injured.

Advertisement

see also Hanna Cavinder breaks silence on Carson Beck’s transfer from Georgia to Miami with clear explanation

Mykel Williams posted impressive numbers during his junior year in the NCAA. The Dawgs’ star registered 21 total tackles, 9 tackles for loss, and 5.0 sacks. Throughout his college career, Williams totalled 67 combined tackles, 23 TFLs, and 14.0 sacks in 40 games played.