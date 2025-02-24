Kirby Smart has become one of the most prominent coaches in recent times in the NCAAF. Because of this, he has often given speeches and talks at various events, where he frequently leaves something to talk about. While speaking at the Nike Coach of the Year Clinic, the Georgia Bulldogs head coach referenced former Texas A&M Aggies QB and Heisman Trophy winner, Johnny Manziel.

As pictures of four SEC quarterbacks appeared on the screen—Manziel, Bryce Young, Cam Newton, and Joe Burrow—Smart asked those present what they thought these four had in common.

“What do these guys have in common? Speak up,” Kirby Smart said. “Heisman, that’s a good answer. That’s actually true. They’re definitely quarterbacks. That’s the most elementary thing.”

It was then that, from the back of the crowd, someone was heard saying that the four players had in common the fact that they all were champions, something that resonated in Smart’s mind.

“Champions? He ain’t no champion. Champion of what? Champion of fireball,” the Georgia Bulldogs‘ HC joked. “Alright, alright, alright, alright, I’m gonna go here for you. There’s Heisman. Right? They all had great days vs. our defenses. All four of them when off on us in some way shape or form.”

Manziel’s reputation during College

Johnny Manziel‘s talent is beyond debate. However, his off-field behavior has often played against him, causing trouble for the quarterback who was a standout for the Texas A&M Aggies back in 2013.

During an episode of Kirk Herbstreit’s Walks With Ben series, the former Browns player was asked if he regretted anything from his time in college, to which Manziel didn’t hesitate to respond.

“Yeah, I think as, you know, (during) my college football rise, at times, your ego gets the best of you and you maybe think you’re a little bit bigger than the game, and for me, you know, things were so easy and so natural, when I started to hit a little bit of a, you know, where I was doubting my confidence and doubting my abilities as a quarterback a little bit, I think, you know, part of it was just having some adversity, and now dealing with it in the best way as a 24-year-old kid,” the Heisman-winning quarterback said.

Football Quarterback Johnny Manziel talks onset prior to the SEC Championship game between the LSU Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

“Then, as you grow up and go through life, you learn a lot of things and learn what’s important about life, and I think it is just a process of growing up. … I had a different, you know, life, as well, from the time I stepped foot on campus, and what fame and it all does to you. I think everybody deals with it differently, and mine was the way I handled it. I didn’t always handle it the right way, but I mean, we’re still here today and still doing good things.”

Manziel, Heisman Trophy winner

After a standout season with the Texas A&M Aggies, Johnny Manziel finally received the recognition he deserved, achieving his greatest individual accomplishment during his time in College Football. In 2012, amidst fierce competition, he was chosen as the Heisman Trophy winner.

Two years later, with the 22nd pick in the first round of the NFL Draft, the quarterback made the big leap in his career and became a Cleveland Browns player, marking his first experience in the league.