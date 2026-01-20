Trending topics:
NY Mets reportedly caught off guard by surprising Dodgers move on Kyle Tucker

The New York Mets were reportedly caught off guard by a surprising Los Angeles Dodgers move in the Kyle Tucker sweepstakes, adding new tension to an already competitive offseason race.

By Alexander Rosquez

Kyle Tucker #30 bats against the Giants.
© Ezra Shaw/Getty ImagesKyle Tucker #30 bats against the Giants.

The New York Mets entered the offseason confident they could land superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker, seeing him as a cornerstone addition for their lineup. The team’s front office had reportedly been in discussions and believed they were in strong position to finalize a deal.

The anticipation around Tucker’s signing created excitement among Mets fans, who viewed the outfielder as a perfect complement to their existing roster. The expectation was that New York would secure the young star before other contenders could intervene.

According to Buster Olney on the Just Baseball Show on “X,” the Mets were caught off guard by the Los Angeles Dodgers’ involvement. I don’t think the Mets were aware that the Dodgers were involved… They thought they were getting Kyle Tucker,” Olney said, highlighting the sudden and unexpected twist in the free-agent sweepstakes.

How does the Mets’ front office recover from the Tucker setback?

Missing out on Tucker has prompted the Mets to pivot quickly, exploring alternative free-agent signings or trades to strengthen their outfield. One key target is Cody Bellinger, who could provide versatility in center or left field.

With the timing of Cody Bellinger’s decision revealed amid NY Mets and NY Yankees interest, the Mets are pushing to move quickly before other teams — including the Yankees — finalize their offers

MLB Rumors: Phillies front office reacts sharply to Bo Bichette’s NY Mets decision

While the Dodgers now boast a premier addition, New York still has opportunities to reinforce key positions, including shortstop and corner outfield spots. The next few weeks will be crucial as the Mets navigate the remaining free-agent market and determine how to rebound from the lost opportunity.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
