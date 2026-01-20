Steelers insider believes there’s a chance Aaron Rodgers plays for another NFL team in 2026

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been navigating turbulent waters for several days now, beginning with their playoff elimination. That loss to the Texans served as the catalyst for Mike Tomlin’s eventual departure after a long stint with the franchise, and now all that remains is to see what decision Aaron Rodgers will make ahead of the upcoming NFL season.

A potential retirement, a return for redemption in Steel City, or a change of scenery for one last run at the Super Bowl? Many are beginning to wonder what the future holds for the veteran from here on out.

In this hypothetical exercise of imagining Rodgers’ final decision, The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo not only leans toward the belief that he will continue playing, but also that he will do so in the NFC North—specifically with the Minnesota Vikings.

“Again, trying to predict what Rodgers will do is a fool’s errand — but we’ll do it anyway! It sure seems like he’s growing tired of the spotlight. My best guess — and it’s nothing more than a guess: A 40 percent chance he retires, 35 percent chance he plays for the Vikings, and a 25 percent shot he’s back with the Steelers.”

Aaron Rodgers at Huntington Bank Field

What’s next for Aaron Rodgers?

The battle-tested veteran and Super Bowl champion with the Packers several years ago has yet to make his intentions known about his future. While many believe he could stay in Pittsburgh for one more year, Mike Tomlin’s departure could ultimately influence his final decision.

The Vikings’ QB room: Does Rodgers fit this system?

The Minnesota Vikings enter the 2026 offseason with a depleted quarterback room after an injury-plagued year. J.J. McCarthy struggled to stay on the field, missing significant time with an ankle sprain, a concussion, and a hairline fracture in his hand, while veteran Carson Wentz was sidelined by a season-ending shoulder injury.

This left Max Brosmer to struggle in a relief role, leading many to believe that Aaron Rodgers could be the perfect bridge candidate. With Rodgers unlikely to return to Pittsburgh following Mike Tomlin’s departure, a move to Minnesota would provide the veteran with elite weapons like Justin Jefferson while allowing McCarthy the necessary time to fully heal and develop behind a Hall of Famer.