Red Sox reportedly turn to Phillies All-Star as infield rumors intensify after Alex Bregman exit

The Boston Red Sox entered the latter phase of the offseason knowing one priority remained unresolved. With Alex Bregman no longer in the picture, Boston’s infield plans have required recalibration as spring training draws closer.

Despite building one of the league’s strongest rotations with the addition of Ranger Suárez, the Red Sox still face uncertainty at second and third base. Internal confidence exists in Marcelo Mayer, but the front office continues to evaluate outside options to stabilize the infield.

That search widened this week when Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that Boston has begun exploring multiple infield alternatives, including an unexpected name from the Philadelphia Phillies. “Alec Bohm and free agent Eugenio Suárez are among other available infielders,” Heyman wrote, placing the Phillies All-Star firmly on Boston’s radar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why Alec Bohm has entered the Red Sox conversation

Alec Bohm had not previously been a consistent name linked to Boston, making his inclusion notable. The 2024 All-Star surfaced in trade speculation earlier this offseason when Philadelphia pursued Bo Bichette, a scenario that could have forced roster changes had the deal materialized.

Alec Bohm #28 of the Phillies reacts after striking out. Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Advertisement

Bohm’s contract situation adds to the intrigue. He is under team control through 2026 at a manageable salary and brings right-handed power with proven run production.

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: NY Mets eye bold Cody Bellinger push after Bo Bichette signing amid NY Yankees rivalry

What comes next for Boston’s infield plans

Boston’s approach reflects urgency rather than desperation. The Red Sox appear intent on complementing their pitching strength with a reliable infield presence, whether through trade or free agency.

Advertisement

SurveyWhich move should the Red Sox prioritize for their infield? Which move should the Red Sox prioritize for their infield? already voted 0 people

As negotiations across the league continue, Bohm represents one of several paths Boston could pursue. The coming weeks may determine whether this emerging rumor evolves into a concrete move—or remains part of a broader infield evaluation.

Advertisement