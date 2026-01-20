Jaxson Dart receives clear update on his future with the NY Giants from new HC John Harbaugh

The New York Giants are set to look very different in 2026 under John Harbaugh’s guidance. Now, the new head coach has addressed a key question: will Jaxson Dart remain the team’s QB1?

John Harbaugh has officially been introduced as the Giants’ head coach. As expected, he was asked about Jaxson Dart’s future, and he made it clear that there is currently no alternative—Dart will enter the 2026 season as the starting quarterback.

“It starts with the quarterback, for sure,” Harbaugh said about Jaxson Dart as QB1. “You build your team around your quarterback. You build your team around your players and what they do well, and I like the way he plays. I like his talent, skill set, all the things he’s accomplished. But more than that, I like who he is and what he’s about. To me, he’s about football. This young guy loves football. He wants to talk football all the time. And that’s what I like doing too so I think we’re going to have a lot of great conversations. Can’t wait to get started with him.”

A big challenge for Harbaugh

When the Ravens fired John Harbaugh, many fans wondered where he would continue his career. After weighing his options, he ultimately chose the Giants as his next destination.

New York has not been a true contender since the Eli Manning era, but the outlook is improving. The Giants have a young, promising offense and a defense that may only need a few additions to take the next step.

Harbaugh will now be tasked with developing Jaxson Dart as the leader of the offense. Dart benched Russell Wilson during the 2025 regular season, showing the coaching staff’s confidence in him. However, questions remain about his durability.

While Dart has shown flashes of high-level potential, he was unable to play all the 2025 season due to multiple concussions—an issue the Giants and Harbaugh must monitor closely moving forward.

For some fans, Harbaugh appeared to be a strong fit for the Bills following Sean McDermott’s exit. Instead, he chose New York, a decision that suggests he believes in the long-term direction and upside of the Giants’ roster.

Who will be Jaxson Dart’s backup in 2026?

With Harbaugh confirming Dart as QB1, attention now shifts to the backup quarterback role. Russell Wilson is set to hit free agency, and the Giants are reportedly not interested in bringing him back for 2026.

According Harbaugh, the Giants plan to retain Jameis Winston as Dart’s backup. Still, adding a third-string quarterback remains a possibility, especially given Dart’s concussion history in 2025 and the importance of depth at the position.

