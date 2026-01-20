NY Mets sign international catcher amid uncertainty for Cody Bellinger’s decision

Amid the uncertainty surrounding Cody Bellinger‘s decision, the New York Mets made a strategic move by signing an international catcher to a minor league contract, as reported by Francis Romero. This acquisition is expected to bolster their minor league roster, providing valuable depth with the training camp just around the corner.

According to Romero, “The New York Mets officially signed C Yadier Fuentes from Panama for $80,000.” With this addition, the Mets aim to strengthen their minor league system, potentially unearthing players who can make a significant impact on the franchise’s future.

This move occurs amid ongoing uncertainty regarding Bellinger’s future. With rumors of the New York Yankees potentially presenting an enticing offer to Bellinger, the Mets are eagerly awaiting a resolution that would address their roster needs.

Despite the recent addition of Bo Bichette to their roster, the Mets are reportedly still in pursuit of another outfielder, even if a deal for Bellinger materializes. As the team continues to shape its roster, final decisions for the upcoming MLB season are anticipated soon.

The young talent Mets have secured this season

Ensuring a strong pool of talent in the minors is crucial for any franchise’s long-term success. The Mets are keenly aware of this, drawing lessons from standouts like Jonah Tong and Nolan McLean, who proved instrumental near the season’s end.

Here is a list of young players recently signed by the Mets:

Wandy Asigen (SS)

Cleiner Ramirez (OF)

Roberto Peña (RHP)

This lineup positions the Mets to maximize their roster’s potential for the upcoming season. As the uncertainty around Bellinger persists, the Mets remain optimistic about their talent pool making a significant impact in the next MLB season.

