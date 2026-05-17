Deion Sanders praises Browns GM Andrew Berry while taking subtle shot at Kevin Stefanski after Shedeur Sanders’ controversy

Deion Sanders publicly showed strong support for Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry during a recent appearance on “The Barbershop,” and his comments immediately drew attention considering the complicated situation surrounding Shedeur Sanders entering the 2026 season.

“You got a GM that I adore. I really do, I think he gets it bad because he’s a brother for one. Secondly, because they hadn’t won, but you got to understand most of the time the GMs and the head coaches are married together. Mr. Berry, he’s done a phenomenal job acquiring talent.”

The comments are especially interesting because Berry was ultimately the executive who selected Shedeur Sanders during the 2025 NFL Draft. At the same time, Deion’s words indirectly continue pointing toward former head coach Kevin Stefanski as one of the reasons his son struggled to fully develop during his rookie season before Stefanski eventually departed for Atlanta.

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Deion Sanders may become more involved in Shedeur Sanders’ development

Now, Andrew Berry is leading a new era in Cleveland alongside head coach Todd Monken without the same level of internal tension surrounding personnel decisions. Deion Sanders has already openly stated that he plans to meet with Monken personally to discuss how to maximize Shedeur’s development moving forward.

However, the quarterback situation inside the Browns organization is suddenly becoming much more complicated. Even though Shedeur finished the 2025 season as Cleveland’s starter, Deshaun Watson has re-entered the equation and there are no guarantees Shedeur will keep the QB1 job entering training camp.

That uncertainty could push Deion to become even more involved behind the scenes. Sanders also mentioned that when the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Travis Hunter, nobody from the organization reached out to him for insight or collaboration. This time, he appears determined to play a larger role helping his son navigate the NFL.

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The big question, however, is whether that level of involvement will ultimately help or hurt Shedeur’s development. While Deion’s football knowledge and experience are undeniable, increased parental influence around a young quarterback can sometimes create additional pressure inside an NFL locker room already filled with competition and scrutiny.