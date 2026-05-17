Deion Sanders believes Browns can be contenders ahead of 2026 NFL season

Deion Sanders believes the Browns are not too far away from becoming a serious contender.

Deion Sanders continues showing confidence in the direction of the Cleveland Browns while openly discussing the team’s current situation during a recent appearance on “The Barbershop.”

The Hall of Famer made it clear he believes Cleveland is building something special. “Look at that rookie class last season. The rookie class this season, who I know they haven’t played, they haven’t put it on grass. But they’re building something that is tremendous and they’re not too far away. Of course, they need stability at the quarterback position. Of course, they need stability on the offensive line. Everything else, to me, they got it.”

Those comments immediately raise the biggest question for the Browns entering 2026: will that quarterback stability come from Shedeur Sanders or could Todd Monken ultimately prefer veteran Deshaun Watson?

Advertisement

2026 Browns draft rookie class

The Browns opened their 2026 NFL Draft by selecting offensive tackle Spencer Fano from Utah with the No. 9 overall pick, immediately reinforcing one of the biggest weaknesses on the roster. Later in the first round, Cleveland added explosive wide receiver KC Concepcion out of Texas A&M, giving the offense another dynamic weapon. That’s the talent Deion’s talking about.

On Day 2, they drafted Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston and Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren. Boston brings size and playmaking ability to the receiving corps, while McNeil-Warren adds athleticism and depth to the secondary.

The Browns then doubled down on protecting the quarterback by selecting Florida offensive tackle Austin Barber and Alabama center Parker Brailsford. They also added Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson and Cincinnati tight end Joe Royer.

Advertisement

Later in the draft, the front office selected Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green, an intriguing developmental prospect with major athletic upside, and closed the class by drafting BYU tight end Carsen Ryan.