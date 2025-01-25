Jalen Milroe makes key decision ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft that links him with LeBron, Bronny James

The season for the Alabama Crimson Tide was far from the expectations set at the beginning. Despite this, great talents were showcased on the field. Jalen Milroe, the star quarterback of the team, declared for the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft on January 2nd, and recently made a notable decision that links him to none other than LeBron James and Bronny James.

According to athlonsports.com, Milroe signed a contract this week with the Klutch Sports agency. Not only did he sign, representing Alabama, but also defensive lineman Timothy Smith, offensive lineman Tyler Booker, and linebacker Jihaad Campbell.

The agency is one of the most recognized in the sports world, representing over 200 athletes from the top leagues in the country. Some of the most notable names? LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Bronny James from the Los Angeles Lakers, Jalen Hurts from the Philadelphia Eagles, and Chase Young from the New Orleans Saints, among many others.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Throughout his time at Alabama, where he spent 4 productive years with the Crimson Tide, Milroe threw for 45 touchdowns and 6,016 yards with a 64.3 completion percentage. He also rushed for 33 touchdowns and 1,577 yards.

@KlutchSports

Advertisement

In his final year under Kalen DeBoer, Milroe put up impressive numbers: he threw for 16 touchdowns and 2,844 yards with a 64.3 completion percentage, and also added 20 touchdowns and 726 yards on the ground.

Advertisement

see also Buckeyes HC Ryan Day makes something clear following rumors of Jeremiah Smith’s departure

The uncertainty about Lawson’s return

Deontae Lawson, one of the stars in Kalen DeBoer’s roster, has not yet recovered from the injury he sustained, and his return to the field is still uncertain. The experienced linebacker went down with the injury in Alabama’s loss against Oklahoma and was unable to play in the team’s final two games of the season: one was the victory against Auburn, and the other, a loss to Michigan in the postseason.

Advertisement

Regarding what will happen with one of the main figures for the Crimson Tide, it was the player himself who, in statements made to the Crimson Tide Sports Network, still cast doubt on his specific return date.

“It will be until fall camp, definitely,” Lawson said. “Yeah, it’ll be until fall camp. I’ll definitely try to stay around as much as I can, but yeah, before I’m active, probably fall camp.”

Advertisement