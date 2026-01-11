Why is Travis Hunter not playing today for Jaguars vs Bills in Wild Card of 2026 NFL playoffs?

The Jacksonville Jaguars will face the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the 2026 NFL playoffs. Unfortunately for the AFC South team, Travis Hunter will not be available to play, but why is the rookie sidelined?

In the 2025 NFL Draft, the Jaguars traded up to secure the second overall pick, which they used to select Travis Hunter. His rare versatility as both a cornerback and wide receiver made him one of the most intriguing prospects in the class.

Unfortunately, the former Colorado standout suffered a knee injury in late October. He underwent surgery on November 11 to repair his LCL, though tests confirmed there was no damage to his ACL—a positive sign for his long-term recovery.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will Travis Hunter return for the Super Bowl?

No, Travis Hunter is not expected to be ready even if the Jaguars advance to Super Bowl LX. The two-way star was given a six-month recovery timeline, which would place his return around late April.

According to reports, Hunter could be cleared in time for training camp in May. However, the injury has raised concerns among scouts, as it could force him to adjust his playing style moving forward.

Advertisement

Hunter has repeatedly stated that he intends to continue playing both cornerback and wide receiver throughout his career. Still, the physical demands of playing on both sides of the ball are significant, and that workload may have contributed to the knee injury he suffered this season.

Advertisement

see also AFC South final standings updated after Texans-Colts and Jaguars-Titans in 2025 NFL Week 18

The Jaguars are strong on offense

Despite Travis Hunter being sidelined, the Jaguars still boast a solid offense led by Trevor Lawrence. The quarterback has enjoyed an impressive season, consistently connecting with multiple weapons at his disposal.

Advertisement

Brian Thomas Jr. and Jakobi Meyers serve as the team’s primary wide receivers, with Parker Washington and Tim Patrick providing depth behind them. Tight end Brenton Strange has also been a reliable option for Lawrence, contributing not only as a pass catcher but also as an effective blocker.

SurveyWho will win? Who will win? already voted 0 people

Advertisement