Red Sox reportedly identify new priority target in free agency with Alex Bregman joining Cubs

If there’s one team that has generated considerable buzz during the offseason, it’s the Boston Red Sox. The team’s reported interest in Alex Bregman led many to believe that they were on the verge of signing the star, but the narrative shifted dramatically when the Chicago Cubs swooped in to secure Bregman for the upcoming season.

Amid these developments, a new report has emerged highlighting another potential target for the Red Sox. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that the Red Sox are now setting their sights on acquiring Bo Bichette for the upcoming season.

Even as the Red Sox understand they face a new stiff competition for Bichette, it’s evident that they are keen to make a significant splash this offseason. With several other top free agents still on the market, the Red Sox appear determined to bolster their roster.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Joining Bichette are additional names reportedly under consideration by the Red Sox. Among them is Nico Hoerner, a player the Cubs are reportedly resolute about retaining, along with Matt Shaw as potential targets for the next season.

Alex Bregman #2 of the Boston Red Sox.

Advertisement

Red Sox reportedly aware of Bichette’s market value

The Red Sox are well-versed in the financial landscape surrounding former Toronto Blue Jays standout Bo Bichette, as sources indicate they’re aware of Bichette’s desired contract terms within the MLB.

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: Red Sox reportedly recoup investment in Rafael Devers after Alex Bregman signs with Cubs

Bichette is rumored to be seeking a substantial deal, potentially in the region of $30 million annually, a figure that might pose challenges for the Red Sox, given their historical reticence towards high-priced offseason free agent deals.

Advertisement

Prospective targets emerge for Boston

In addition to others on their radar, the Red Sox are reportedly eyeing another prospective addition for the upcoming season: Isaac Paredes. According to MLB.com, Paredes could emerge as a key acquisition target for Boston.

As speculation mounts, Red Sox fans eagerly anticipate who will join their roster, hoping to propel the team back to the World Series, a stage they last graced in 2018 when they clinched their most recent title.

Advertisement

Advertisement